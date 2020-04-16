Is India ready to shift to WFH post CoVID-19 lockdown?

India has been under lockdown from March 24 and suddenly corporates had to figure their Work From Home (WFH) strategy. None of them had time to plan on how to keep their operations going during a lockdown.

Technology companies are accustomed to their employees but not the entire company working from home. And not all companies are in a line of business that can operate from home.

While many are accustomed to working from home occasionally, very few of us have worked full-time from home with all family members at home. All family members at home 24×7 for 40+ days is a “new experience” and they are getting to know their family better (at times more than required!). Jokes apart, I think it was time for families to bond. Digital distraction has been way too high, family members communicate more thru WhatsApp these days.

A few companies observed the productivity had increased. A few reasons could be,

No commute to work has saved time & reduced stress Reduction in unwanted meetings (replaced by a few Zoom meetings) Extended coffee breaks which were nothing but a time to catch up rumours are gone. You need to make your own coffee, so many skip having coffee breaks! With less distraction, you are able to focus on completing your task

But are our homes, social structured designed for work from home? The answer depends on the section of society.

Practising Yoga at her chawl during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, at Parel in Mumbai. With lockdown being implemented by most countries in the global fight against COVID-19, many professionals as well as non-professionals have adopted various novel ways to cope with this once in a lifetime kind of situation. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Family members wearing masks sit in a room during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, at Borivali in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Affluent families may have a separate home office room/space. But that would be a small percentage of India’s workforce. For the rest, it is difficult to work from home because,

Hostels, PGs (paying guest) are not designed for WFH. If you are single in an apartment, you could do a WFH but loneliness could kill you. And there are no restaurants open during a lockdown and a bit late to learn cooking. For working couples without kids, WFH may work but each may need a separate room to take calls. For working couples with young kids, it adds to the complexity. Elders living with their working children in smaller homes will be unable to watch TV during work hours. Elders will go crazy without entertainment. Large size families in a small apartment had to adjust only during dinner & sleep times, never before during the day and for the entire day. Very difficult to work from home in such an environment. There are no specific work hours when you WFH. It can burn you out.

Work from home has its own advantages. Periodically to have your own space and thinking time helps. But too much of WFH doesn’t build your social interaction skills, especially in the WhatsApp era.

Will employers compensate employees for an increase in their power usage at home? Will a percentage of the savings from office rentals & opex be shared with employees?

How to Work Efficiently from Home

Since you are working on your own and there is nobody to look over you, it is easy to get strayed. It is best to follow your office schedule at home – breakfast, work, lunch, work.

To avoid digital distractions I recommend an app like Freedom – completely block social media (which has a lot of fake news).

Make physical notes or use Google Drive.

Use Google Calendar for organizing all your calls. Truly a lifesaver.

Use Google hangout for your calls. If you don’t care if a particular country is snooping, use Zoom.

Add reminders (if you forget, add a reminder to add reminders!).

Stay completely away from TV, especially TV news.

Stay healthy. Don’t eat junk food.

Stay positive, very important not feel demotivated. This phase will pass.

These simple steps should work.

Getting Back to Work From Office

Post lockdown in India, Work From Office (WFO) will not be the same. Home Ministry of India has asked employers to ensure there are 6 feet of separation between employees, staggered lunch breaks, no meetings with more than 10 people. Not easy to put in practice.

The cost of running an office could increase,

Elevator ‘safe zones’, which means the number of people using the elevator each time reduces drastically, your power bills will shoot up.

Infrared body temperature scanners

Contact-tracing apps for co-workers (most employees would worry about privacy)

Sneeze guard partitions

Introduce handleless doors

Many corporates are thinking of vacating their office space and move to 100% WFH.

Gartner survey of CFOs found 74% of companies plan to permanently shift to more remote work post covid-19.

to more remote work post covid-19. TCS, which employs about 500,000 people, says it is sufficient for employees to spend about 25% of their time in the office to be 100% productive. 100% of the workforce at the office for 100% of the time is ruled out.

At Wipro, 93% of its billable employees have received client approvals to deliver services from home.

Such corporates may possibly use co-working space to have their weekly or fortnightly meetings in person. Commercial real-estate will take a beating.

WFO to WFH to WFO – this cycle will continue until we get a Vaccine. Preferably from India or from a “trustworthy” country.

Also see,