Digital Media needs an Online Dispute Resolution system

The digital media landscape has changed tremendously over the last decade. Social media has amplified false narratives to alarming levels. Let us set aside Left-Right-Center narratives for a moment. Those indulging in extreme views are not realizing the country’s image is taking a beating because of the narratives they are amplifying. The Honorable Supreme Court too had to take notice of the damage being caused,

The court, rightfully, has supported citizens’ usage of social media to communicate their grievances.

A few social media giants were not happy with India’s new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021 – the sticky point – mandatorily appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, nodal officer and a resident grievance officer!

Govt had to issue ‘several last warnings‘ before Twitter complied by appointing a compliance officer. It is comforting to see the law requires social media platforms need to appoint a resident grievance officer. There was hesitation from social media platforms to appoint one.

Print and TV media have mechanisms to lodge your complaint but there is too much friction in lodging a complaint. The new IT Rules require media houses, including digital media, to appoint a grievance officer. However, the media is unhappy because the definition of grievance is not clear. If digital media had pro-actively appointed a mechanism to resolve grievances and disputes there wasn’t a need to introduce the new IT Rules. Media associations failed their members, they failed their readers.

To give an example a few media houses publish articles that target Prasar Bharti (AIR, DD).

Media should conduct itself in a responsible manner verifying all facts. Theres no change in content creation by Doordarshan Kalaburagi. Content from DD Kalaburagi will continue to be aired on @ddchandanabng in it its designated slot apart from digital platforms and social media. https://t.co/BKB07tk6pu — Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) October 9, 2021

The media publishes articles based on leads, nothing wrong with it. But are the authors always confirming from the authorized personnel of the entity in question about the veracity of the news? Let us assume they do speak to some officials who don’t want to be named, that’s fine. But when an official clarification is given why can’t the journalist publish the rebuttal too? I say it is mandatory to publish the rebuttal. And when it comes to digital, the editor has a duty to have a prominent link to the rebuttal from the original article.

What does the media house lose by publishing the rebuttal? Nothing. They only gain respect.

If senior officials are not able to get their voices heard what about individuals and smaller companies? How do they get their grievances heard?

Should Digital Media Look Other Grievance and Dispute Resolution Frameworks?

The financial sector has mechanisms to deal with grievances and disputes. To quote from RBI’s notification,

..a proper analysis and disclosure of complaints would be possible only if there is an effective machinery for redressal of grievances in banks RBI/2007-08/309 DBOD.No.Leg BC.81/09.07.005/2007-08

The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is an expeditious and inexpensive forum for bank customers for resolution of complaints relating to certain services rendered by banks. The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is introduced under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 by RBI with effect from 1995. Banking Ombudsman FAQ

The Reserve Bank of India’s directive on online dispute resolution for digital payments says,

The ODR system should be a transparent, rule-based, system-driven, user-friendly and unbiased mechanism for resolving customer disputes and grievances, with zero or minimal manual intervention.

The media should start with a basic mechanism of recording disputes and evolve it over time. After all, RBI does that too – RBI redefines the Grievance Redress Mechanism in Banks.

India has a few digital media associations. It is very important for them to work with each other and agree upon a dispute resolution mechanism. If they don’t it will only harm their ecosystem. Designing an ODR framework for media will not be easy – you will have plenty of politically aligned readers who will flood the ODR platform. The media needs to work with ODR experts, ODR volunteers and ODR platforms to design an effective dispute resolution for media. It can be done. The question is do they want to?

Related Readings