Personal Finance Management & Robo Advisory apps need of the hour

Not just the pandemic, the stock markets too have caused a lot of stress to investors in India. People have lost their jobs or had to agree for a salary cut. I have come across millennials who are unable to manage their finances in during this crisis.

India has a few Personal Finance Management (PFM) apps but they all show you reports, but they don’t give you ‘actionable reports‘.

Most of us believe we are in control of our finances, we know how much liabilities we have. Sadly, the truth is otherwise.

PFM apps are not popular in India, rather unheard. The pandemic is a wake-up call for each and every one of us. The lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 is a new and unforgettable experience for corporates and individuals. Never before has the entire country, or even the world lived thru so much financial uncertainty.

I met a few who are finding it difficult to take decisions on their finances. People who were earning well but not managing their finances are feeling lost within a few weeks of the lockdown. This is a bad situation.

PFM Apps – What It Offers You

A good PFM app would help you with the following,

Analyze your income and expenses. Warn you when you go beyond your means in spending (an actionable report) It should go a level deep and show you which category is consuming most of your income Many had to take a salary cut (he doesn’t need to worry) during COVID-19 period, how should you adjust your expenses? Which categories need our attention? Investors in Mutual Funds had a scare after the Franklin Templeton fiasco in India. Did you apportion too much in risky funds? A good robo advisor would have warned you if your portfolio wasn’t reasonably well balanced.

India has a few PFM apps and Robo-advisors but the data gathering is a challenge for these apps. There is too much friction for these apps in acquiring your financial data.

COVID19 will be speeding up digitization in India. I do hope all such apps will start using the Account Aggregator Framework to acquire your data.

Account Aggregator (AA) is the construct/framework that addresses the above pain points and provides a digital platform for easy sharing and consumption of data from various entities with user consent. With account aggregators, no more sharing of your login credentials, uploading of PDF documents to such apps.

Conclusion

These difficult days are not ending anytime soon. It is very important to use good digital tools to manage your finances. Even if you have a financial planner/wealth manager, you need to have an “independent platform” to advise you on your investments.